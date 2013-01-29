Newsvine

31 Senate Republicans Opposed Sandy Relief After Supporting Disaster Aid For Home States

pWhen the Senate passed the long-delayed $50.5 billion Hurricane Sandy relief package Monday, 36 Republicans voted against the bill. But of the 32 no-votes from Senators who are not brand-new members, at least 31 came from Republicans who had previously supported emergency aid efforts following disasters in their own states. While opponents complained that the [...]/p

