pWhen the Senate passed the long-delayed $50.5 billion Hurricane Sandy relief package Monday, 36 Republicans voted against the bill. But of the 32 no-votes from Senators who are not brand-new members, at least 31 came from Republicans who had previously supported emergency aid efforts following disasters in their own states. While opponents complained that the [...]/p
31 Senate Republicans Opposed Sandy Relief After Supporting Disaster Aid For Home States
Seeded on Tue Jan 29, 2013 5:13 PM
