pThe bipartisan framework for immigration reform proposed by a bipartisan group of 8 senators would provide 11 million undocumented immigrants with a pathway to citizenship only “upon securing the border and combating visa overstays.” The plan establishes a commission of border state governors and other officials to monitor security measures and increases the number of [...]/p
The U.S. Border Is More Secure Than Ever Before
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Mon Jan 28, 2013 5:22 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment