pFormer Mississippi Gov. Haley Barbour (R) distanced himself from his party’s effort to rig the election by appropriating electoral votes based on gerrymandered Congressional districts, telling MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell on Friday that he opposes the effort. Republican party leaders in Virginia, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Michigan have proposed legislation that would change how most electoral votes [...]/p
Top Republican Distances Himself From GOP's Election-Rigging Plan
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Fri Jan 25, 2013 9:16 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment