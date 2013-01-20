pFormer Republican presidential candidate and likely 2016 contender Rick Santorum dismissed the need for gun safety regulations during an appearance on ABC’s This Week Sunday, arguing that Americans should have access to military-style weapons and magazines, including the armor piercing bullets used by criminals to kill cops. During a heated exchange with former Michigan Gov. [...]/p
Jennifer Granholm Destroys Santorum's Opposition To Gun Safety: 'Why Do You Need An Armor Piercing Bullet?'
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Sun Jan 20, 2013 10:01 AM
