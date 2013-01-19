pThe Tampa Bay Times reported on Friday that Sen. Marco Rubio’s (R-FL) will name Foreign Policy Initiative executive director Jamie Fly his new top foreign policy and national security adviser. Rubio — considered to be a top contender for the Republican nomination for president in 2016 — “has worked to establish his credentials in foreign [...]/p
Rubio's New Foreign Policy Adviser Called For War With Iran
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Sat Jan 19, 2013 1:47 PM
