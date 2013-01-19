Newsvine

chitownty

About Articles: 0 Seeds: 1030 Comments: 7734 Since: Nov 2010

Rubio's New Foreign Policy Adviser Called For War With Iran

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by chitownty View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONThink Progress
Seeded on Sat Jan 19, 2013 1:47 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

pThe Tampa Bay Times reported on Friday that Sen. Marco Rubio’s (R-FL) will name Foreign Policy Initiative executive director Jamie Fly his new top foreign policy and national security adviser. Rubio — considered to be a top contender for the Republican nomination for president in 2016 — “has worked to establish his credentials in foreign [...]/p

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor