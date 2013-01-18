pComing off of the hottest year in U.S. history and 333 months of higher-than-average global temperatures, Rep. Lamar Smith’s (R-TX) first move as the new chair of the House Science and Technology Committee includes a hearing on climate science, according to Dallas News. For Smith, who criticized “the idea of human-made global warming,” the hearing [...]/p
House Science Chair's First Action Is To Hold A Climate Change Denier Hearing
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Fri Jan 18, 2013 8:30 PM
