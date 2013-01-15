Newsvine

chitownty

About Articles: 0 Seeds: 1030 Comments: 7734 Since: Nov 2010

GOP Congressman Warns That Library Books About Muslim Culture Will Undermine Christianity

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by chitownty View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONThink Progress
Seeded on Tue Jan 15, 2013 8:44 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

pThere was no photo-op or press release from Rep. Walter Jones’ (R-NC) office when a local library in his district was awarded a federal grant to expand its collection. Instead, in an exceedingly rare move, Jones actually criticized the grant money that will soon be coming to eastern North Carolina for one reason: it will [...]/p

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor