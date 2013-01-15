pThere was no photo-op or press release from Rep. Walter Jones’ (R-NC) office when a local library in his district was awarded a federal grant to expand its collection. Instead, in an exceedingly rare move, Jones actually criticized the grant money that will soon be coming to eastern North Carolina for one reason: it will [...]/p
GOP Congressman Warns That Library Books About Muslim Culture Will Undermine Christianity
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Tue Jan 15, 2013 8:44 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment